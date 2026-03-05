India auto retail sales jump 25.62% YoY to 24.09 lakh units in February 2026

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported a strong performance for Indias auto retail sector in February 2026. Total vehicle retail sales reached 24.09 lakh units, reflecting a 25.62% year-on-year (YoY) increase, even though the month had fewer days. The growth follows improved market sentiment after the GST 2.0 announcement and was visible across most vehicle categories.

Two-Wheelers led overall volumes with 17,00,505 units sold, registering 25.02% YoY growth. Demand remained healthy in both urban markets (+28.96%) and rural areas (+22.16%), supported by improved rural cash flows, promotional offers and seasonal buying during the wedding period.

Passenger Vehicles (PV) recorded 3,94,768 units in retail sales, rising 26.12% YoY. Rural markets grew 34.21%, faster than urban markets at 21.12%, indicating stronger demand beyond metro cities. PV inventory levels also improved to 2729 days, moving closer to the industrys preferred range.