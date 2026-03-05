Gujarat Gas Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Sagility Ltd and Coromandel International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2026.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd tumbled 7.50% to Rs 3199.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Gas Ltd lost 5.78% to Rs 394.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40517 shares in the past one month. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 16.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5 lakh shares in the past one month. Sagility Ltd dropped 4.21% to Rs 39.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.95 lakh shares in the past one month.