Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 240.7, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.44% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 16.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 240.7, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24631.05. The Sensex is at 79505.6, up 0.49%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has eased around 10.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27020.45, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.19 lakh shares in last one month.