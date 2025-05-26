India becomes fourth largest economy

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the people of India on the country's rise as the world's fourth-largest economy, crediting the achievement to the astute, dynamic, and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. India has climbed a spot in the global economic rankings, overtaking Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Saturday. The country's GDP has touched the $4 trillion mark, placing it behind only the United States, China and Germany in size.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News