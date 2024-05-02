Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 53.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 53.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 105.43 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 53.69% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 105.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.10% to Rs 91.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.62% to Rs 396.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.4394.99 11 396.88280.24 42 OPM %29.7422.30 -28.5518.94 - PBDT34.7722.55 54 125.9360.56 108 PBT34.1121.92 56 123.3358.16 112 NP25.0216.28 54 91.8943.12 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 119.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares gain

Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods shares gain

Industrials shares gain

DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 54.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Swastik Safe Deposit &amp; Investments standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 52.79% in the March 2024 quarter

NDL Ventures standalone net profit rises 28.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story