Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Corporation's subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block

Birla Corporation's subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Birla Corporation announced that the Government of Telangana, Department of Mines & Geology vide Letter dated 20 September 2025, has declared RCCPL, wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company as the Preferred Bidder' for grant of Composite License for Guda-Rampur Limestone & Manganese Block on the highest final price offer of 57.10% submitted by RCCPL. The aforesaid block is situated in District Adilabad, Telangana over an area of 3.34 sq km.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio Payments Bank introduces 'Savings Pro' with auto-invest feature

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Rail Vikas Nigam declared lowest bidder for Rs 145 cr project of Southern Railways

Brigade Group signs joint development residential project in South Bengaluru

InfoBeans Technologies update on implication of HIB visa fee hike

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story