Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam declared lowest bidder for Rs 145 cr project of Southern Railways

Rail Vikas Nigam declared lowest bidder for Rs 145 cr project of Southern Railways

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Southern Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Traction Sub Stations (Scott-Connected) Inclusive of Power Quality Compensating Equipment with Associated Switching Posts (SP/SSP) for 2x25 kV AT Feeding System and SCADA & Automatic Fault Locator (AFL) In Jolarpettai Jn. - Salem Jn. (JTJ-SA) Section of Salem Division of Southern Railway in Connection with Mission 3000MT Loading Target. The cost of the project is Rs 145.34 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Birla Corporation's subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block

Brigade Group signs joint development residential project in South Bengaluru

InfoBeans Technologies update on implication of HIB visa fee hike

Share India Securities to invest additional Rs 27.99 cr in Share India Capital Services

Rajoo Engineers completes acquisition of 60% stake in Kohli Printing & Converting Machines

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story