Oil India inks MoU with IREL to boost critical mineral resources

Oil India announced that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IREL for the development of critical minerals.

Given the increasing importance of critical minerals, OIL India has diversified into critical minerals apart from its present portfolio of Oil and Gas. IREL, a Miniratna PSU, under Department of Atomic Energy, is engaged in mining and processing of mineral sands, including extraction and refining of Rare Earth Elements.

The collaboration between OIL India and IREL marks a crucial milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical minerals and rare earth elements. As part of identified PSUs under the National Critical Mineral Mission of Govt. of India, this collaboration will play a vital role in securing strategic mineral resources essential for the nation's energy security and technological advancement.