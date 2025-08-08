Oil India inks MoU with IREL to boost critical mineral resources

Oil India announced that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IREL for the development of critical minerals.Given the increasing importance of critical minerals, OIL India has diversified into critical minerals apart from its present portfolio of Oil and Gas. IREL, a Miniratna PSU, under Department of Atomic Energy, is engaged in mining and processing of mineral sands, including extraction and refining of Rare Earth Elements.
The collaboration between OIL India and IREL marks a crucial milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical minerals and rare earth elements. As part of identified PSUs under the National Critical Mineral Mission of Govt. of India, this collaboration will play a vital role in securing strategic mineral resources essential for the nation's energy security and technological advancement.
Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various exploration & production (E&P)-related services for oil blocks.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 38.8% to Rs 1310.10 on 3.7% fall in net sales to Rs 8808.34 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
The counter rose 0.02% to end at Rs 432.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app