Titan Company standalone net profit rises 33.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Titan Company rose 33.77% to Rs 1030.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 770.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 13040.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

