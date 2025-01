India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 13.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.64% to Rs 596.13 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 13.09% to Rs 119.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 105.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.64% to Rs 596.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 506.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.596.13506.7592.3392.42120.12106.29119.45105.62119.45105.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News