India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 24.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.91% to Rs 696.87 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 24.13% to Rs 144.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 116.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 696.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 617.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.696.87617.1794.7287.77144.94117.20144.65116.53144.65116.53

