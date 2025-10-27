NCC bags Rs 6,829-cr contract from Central Coalfields for coal mining project in Jharkhand

NCC announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 6,828.94 crore from Central Coalfields for a major mining project in Jharkhand.According to the companys exchange filing, the contract involves the extraction and transportation of overburden (OB) and coal at the Amrapali Open Cast Project (OCP) in the Chandragupt Area. The scope of work includes hiring heavy earth-moving machinery (HEMM) for the removal of 413.59 million cubic metres of OB, extraction of 233.325 million tonnes (MT) of coal and transportation to the Shivpur siding and surface stockyard under various lead slabs. It also covers wagon loading of 139.995 MT of coal at the Shivpur siding.
The total duration of the project is 2,915 days, comprising a development period of 360 days followed by a seven-year production period.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal under applicable regulations.
NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.
The company reported an 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26.
