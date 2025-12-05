Indusind General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1692.27 crore

Net profit of Indusind General Insurance Company declined 9.64% to Rs 120.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1692.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1869.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1692.271869.559.316.64161.64130.21161.64130.21120.51133.36

