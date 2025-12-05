Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indusind General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1692.27 crore

Net profit of Indusind General Insurance Company declined 9.64% to Rs 120.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1692.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1869.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1692.271869.55 -9 OPM %9.316.64 -PBDT161.64130.21 24 PBT161.64130.21 24 NP120.51133.36 -10

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

