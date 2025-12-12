RailTel Corp bags Rs 35-cr order from BMC for communication solution

RailTel Corporation of India said it has secured an order worth Rs 35.44 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for providing a comprehensive communication solution with redundancy for the Disaster Management Department.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 10 March 2031.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.