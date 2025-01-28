Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 42.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Jan 28 2025
Sales decline 32.66% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 42.72% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.66% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.3912.46 -33 OPM %11.569.39 -PBDT1.201.71 -30 PBT1.041.56 -33 NP0.591.03 -43

Jan 28 2025

