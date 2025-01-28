Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 42.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.66% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 42.72% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.66% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.3912.4611.569.391.201.711.041.560.591.03

