Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 21.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.44% to Rs 33.58 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 21.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.44% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.5835.140.452.480.610.640.470.480.400.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News