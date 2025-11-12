Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 77.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.08% to Rs 28.35 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation declined 77.05% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.08% to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.3518.406.8814.730.912.420.411.880.281.22

