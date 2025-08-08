Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Pesticides hits 52 week high after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 35 cr

India Pesticides hits 52 week high after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Pesticides rallied 3.67% to Rs 231.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.20% to Rs 34.91 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 19.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 24.87% YoY to Rs 275.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 47.08 crore in Q1 FY26, up 76.59% from Rs 26.66 crore reported in the same period year ago.

Total expenses increased 20.04% YoY to Rs 237.02 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 168.80 crore (up 36.49% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 15.19% YoY to Rs 14.78 crore during the period under review.

India Pesticides Limited (IPL) is one of the fastest growing globally operating chemical manufactures in India. Set up in 1984, IPL has pioneered the manufacturing of both Technicals & Formulations in Agro-Chemicals and Active Pharma Ingredients for Pharma industry.

The scrip hit 52 week high at Rs 244.25 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex tumbles 579 pts; Nifty below 24,450 mark; VIX jumps 1.73%

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 21.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 9.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story