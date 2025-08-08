India Pesticides hits 52 week high after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 35 cr

India Pesticides rallied 3.67% to Rs 231.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.20% to Rs 34.91 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 19.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 24.87% YoY to Rs 275.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 47.08 crore in Q1 FY26, up 76.59% from Rs 26.66 crore reported in the same period year ago.

Total expenses increased 20.04% YoY to Rs 237.02 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 168.80 crore (up 36.49% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 15.19% YoY to Rs 14.78 crore during the period under review.