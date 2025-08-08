Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 21.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 21.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Sales decline 25.76% to Rs 16.89 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 21.99% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.76% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.8922.75 -26 OPM %11.5514.07 -PBDT3.895.05 -23 PBT3.474.61 -25 NP2.593.32 -22

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

