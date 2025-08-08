Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 21.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.76% to Rs 16.89 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 21.99% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.76% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.8922.7511.5514.073.895.053.474.612.593.32

