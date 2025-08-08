Sensex tumbles 579 pts; Nifty below 24,450 mark; VIX jumps 1.73%

The headline equity indices traded with significant losses in the afternoon trade witnessing selling pressure as investors remained cautious amid concerns over the impact of Trumps tariff decision. Market sentiment turned risk-averse, with participants adopting a risk-off approach. Going forward, investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, FII activity and development on the tariff front.

The Nifty tanked below the 24,450 mark. Media and oil & gas shares advanced while other all the sectoral indices traded in the red on the NSE.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 578.81 points or 0.72% to 80,044.45. The Nifty 50 index declined 175.05 points or 0.71% to 24,421.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.33%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,787 shares rose and 2,123 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 1.73% to 11.92. Gainers & Losers: NTPC (up 2.09%), Titan Company (up 1.48%), Trent (up 0.92%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.77%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 0.47%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Adani Enterprises (down 3.29%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.73%), JSW Steel (down 1.96%), Grasim Industries (down 1.96%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.81%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Titan Company advanced 1.48% after the company reported 52.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,091 crore on a 20.4% rise in operating revenue to Rs 14,673 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Stocks in Spotlight: Subros slumped 5.79% after the company reported an 11.62% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.83 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 46.20 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 3.32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 878.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. KRBL surged 14.24% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 74% to Rs 150.58 crore on 32.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,584.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Data Patterns (India) tumbled 4.98% after the companys standalone net profit fell 22.23% to Rs 25.50 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 32.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 99.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) tumbled 5.94% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 16.79% to Rs 22.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 26.68 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.17% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Biocon fell 3.20% after the company reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Global Markets: Most European markets opened higher on Friday as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trumps nomination for an open seat on the Federal Reserves governing board. Asian markets traded lower. Japans Topix index rose for the fourth consecutive session Friday and hit a record high of 3,031.78. Investors will continue to monitor how the reciprocal tariffs levied by President Trump will impact the affected countries and the global economy in general. On Wall Street, the 30-stock Dow closed down about 224 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 ended the session off 0.08% on Thursday. However, the Nasdaq Composite managed to outperform and added nearly 0.4%.