Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 41.67% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

