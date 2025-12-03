Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad below the 25,950 mark. Auto shares extended losses for a second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 183.10 points or 0.22% to 84,955.17. The Nifty 50 index lost 84.55 points or 0.32% to 25,948.85.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.48%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,327 shares rose and 2,589 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.04% to 11.23. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,090.10, at a premium of 141.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,948.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 72.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 78.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.29% to 27,619.30. The index fell 1.33% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.4%), Uno Minda (down 2.06%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 2.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.87%), Bharat Forge (down 1.74%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.71%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.41%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.15%), Exide Industries (down 1.12%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.91%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) advanced 3.99% after the company said that it has received a major data annotation and AI training services order from USA-based Stratos Forge Inc.

Angel One declined 4.14% after the company reported that its gross client acquisition declined 16.6% year-on-year (YoY) to 0.50 million in November 2025 from 0.60 million in November 2024.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

