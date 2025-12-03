Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 183.10 points or 0.22% to 84,955.17. The Nifty 50 index lost 84.55 points or 0.32% to 25,948.85.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.48%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,327 shares rose and 2,589 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.04% to 11.23. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,090.10, at a premium of 141.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,948.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 72.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 78.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index fell 1.29% to 27,619.30. The index fell 1.33% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.4%), Uno Minda (down 2.06%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 2.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.87%), Bharat Forge (down 1.74%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.71%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.41%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.15%), Exide Industries (down 1.12%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.91%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) advanced 3.99% after the company said that it has received a major data annotation and AI training services order from USA-based Stratos Forge Inc.
Angel One declined 4.14% after the company reported that its gross client acquisition declined 16.6% year-on-year (YoY) to 0.50 million in November 2025 from 0.60 million in November 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app