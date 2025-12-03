Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad below the 25,950 mark. Auto shares extended losses for a second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 183.10 points or 0.22% to 84,955.17. The Nifty 50 index lost 84.55 points or 0.32% to 25,948.85.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.48%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,327 shares rose and 2,589 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.04% to 11.23. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,090.10, at a premium of 141.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,948.85. The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 72.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 78.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index fell 1.29% to 27,619.30. The index fell 1.33% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.4%), Uno Minda (down 2.06%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 2.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.87%), Bharat Forge (down 1.74%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.71%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.41%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.15%), Exide Industries (down 1.12%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.91%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) advanced 3.99% after the company said that it has received a major data annotation and AI training services order from USA-based Stratos Forge Inc. Angel One declined 4.14% after the company reported that its gross client acquisition declined 16.6% year-on-year (YoY) to 0.50 million in November 2025 from 0.60 million in November 2024.