India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.44% to Rs 152.92 crore

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:43 AM IST
Sales decline 7.44% to Rs 152.92 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 9.00% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.44% to Rs 152.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 165.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales152.92165.21 -7 OPM %2.713.94 -PBDT13.3512.23 9 PBT4.484.11 9 NP3.152.89 9

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

