India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.44% to Rs 152.92 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 9.00% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.44% to Rs 152.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 165.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.152.92165.212.713.9413.3512.234.484.113.152.89

