Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's core sector growth accelerates to 5% in Jun-26
Growth in activity in Indias core industrial sectors moved up to 5% year on year in June 2026, recording its fastest reading in five months, as per the inaugural release of the new and updated series of the (ICI). The Ministry of Commerce and Industry released the new series of the ICI, with an updated base year of 2022-23 as compared to the earlier 2011-12. The growth accelerated from 3.2% in May 2026 and 1.1% in June 2025, signalling an improvement in industrial activity. Among the nine sectors, iron ore posted the strongest growth at 43.9%, followed by electricity and cement, which each expanded 9.8%. Steel output gained 4.6%, while coal production increased 1.4%. Data showed that crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertilisers saw negative growth during the month.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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