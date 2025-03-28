India's core sector growth slides to five month low, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls sharply

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.9 per cent (provisional) in February, 2025 as compared to the Index in February, 2024. The growth stood at 5.1 percent in previous month and marked its weakest show in five months.

The production of Cement, Fertilizers, Steel, Electricity, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in February, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for November 2024 was observed at 5.8 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to February, 2024-25 is 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 1.7 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.6 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 5.2 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 6.0 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 0.8 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 10.2 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.4 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Also Read

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 5.6 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.5 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 10.5 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 2.8 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 4.9 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News