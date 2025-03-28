Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's core sector growth slides to five month low, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls sharply

India's core sector growth slides to five month low, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls sharply

Image
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.9 per cent (provisional) in February, 2025 as compared to the Index in February, 2024. The growth stood at 5.1 percent in previous month and marked its weakest show in five months.

The production of Cement, Fertilizers, Steel, Electricity, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in February, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for November 2024 was observed at 5.8 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to February, 2024-25 is 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 1.7 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.6 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 5.2 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 6.0 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 0.8 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 10.2 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.4 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Also Read

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Will it begin on 30 or 31st March? Key dates inside

What is bioeconomy and how it grew from $10b to $165b in just a decade

Madras HC grants Kunal Kamra interim anticipatory bail in Shinde case

Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for April-June quarter

Premium

BYD plans EV unit with MEIL in Telangana; gets Centre 'nod' for the project

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 5.6 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.5 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 10.5 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 2.8 per cent in February, 2025 over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 4.9 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nutrient Based Subsidy fixed at Rs 37216 crore for kharif 2025 season

Union Cabinet approves additional installment of Dearness Allowance representing rise of 2%

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Benchmarks ends with moderate losses; media shares under pressure

Nifty settles below 23,550; Sensex slides 192 pts; VIX drop 4.37%

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story