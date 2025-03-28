Nutrient Based Subsidy fixed at Rs 37216 crore for kharif 2025 season

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for KHARIF Season, 2025 (from 01.04.2025 to 30.09.2025) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. The budgetary requirement for Kharif season would be approximately Rs. 37,216.15 crore. This is approximate Rs. 13,000 crore or 53.68% more than the budgetary requirement for Rabi seasons 2024-25. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers including NPKS grades will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2025 (applicable from 01.04.2025 to 30.09.2025) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices.

