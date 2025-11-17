India's exports ease marginally on year in Oct-25, imports spike around 15%

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for October 2025 are estimated at US$ 72.89 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 0.68 percent vis-?-vis October 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for October 2025 is estimated at US$ 94.70 Billion, registering a positive growth of 14.87 percent vis-?-vis October 2024.
India's total exports during April-October 2025 is estimated at US$ 491.80 Billion registering a positive growth of 4.84 percent. Total imports during April-October 2025 is estimated at US$ 569.95 Billion registering a growth of 5.74 percent.
Merchandise exports during October 2025 were US$ 34.38 Billion as compared to US$ 38.98 Billion in October 2024. Merchandise imports during October 2025 were US$ 76.06 Billion as compared to US$ 65.21 Billion in October 2024.
Merchandise exports during April-October 2025 were US$ 254.25 Billion as compared to US$ 252.66 Billion during April-October 2024. Merchandise imports during April-October 2025 were US$ 451.08 Billion as compared to US$ 424.06 Billion during April-October 2024. Merchandise trade deficit during April-October 2025 was US$ 196.82 Billion as compared to US$ 171.40 Billion during April-October 2024.
The estimated value of services export for October 2025 is US$ 38.52 Billion as compared to US$ 34.41 Billion in October 2024. The estimated value of services imports for October 2025 is US$ 18.64 Billion as compared to US$ 17.23 Billion in October 2024. The services trade surplus for April-October 2025 is US$ 118.68 Billion as compared to US$ 101.49 Billion in April-October 2024.
