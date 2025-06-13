India's external commercial borrowing filings tumble 73% on month in Apr-25

Indian firms external commercial borrowings (ECBs) stood at $2.91 billion in April 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. This marked a sharp decline of 73% compared to over $11 billion in March 2025. Out of the intents filed in April 2025, the amount for those using the automatic route was $1.90 billion, and via the approval route, it was $ 1.01 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News