Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndoStar Capital Finance allots 2.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 2.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 2,03,810 equity shares under ESOP on 13 June 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,36,45,74,670 /- consisting of 1,3,64,57,467 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs /- 1,36,66,12,770 consisting of 13,66,61,277 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys allots 59,314 equity shares under ESOP

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Kavach project worth Rs 311 cr

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Enterprise Incubation Centre at IIM, Lucknow

Coal India sets up CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja subsidiary for renewable energy

Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story