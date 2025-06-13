IndoStar Capital Finance allots 2.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 2,03,810 equity shares under ESOP on 13 June 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,36,45,74,670 /- consisting of 1,3,64,57,467 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs /- 1,36,66,12,770 consisting of 13,66,61,277 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

