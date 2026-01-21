India's financial journey has unfolded like a quiet revolution over past decade, says SEBI Investor Survey

SEBI Investor Survey 2025 has stated that over the past decade, Indias financial journey has unfolded like a quiet revolutionsteady at first, then unmistakably transformative. The scale of this transformation becomes clear when we trace its arc: BSE equity market capitalization, once around Rs 101 lakh crore in FY201415, has surged to nearly Rs 4701 lakh crore by October 2025, it noted. During the same period, mutual fund assets under management expanded from Rs 12 lakh crore in 2015 to Rs 79 lakh crore in September 2025. These numbers illustrate more than financial growththey reflect the growing confidence of everyday investors who are now discovering markets as an accessible path to long-term wealth. Digital platforms have changed the way investors engage, simplifying onboarding, shortening settlement cycles, and expanding reach across the country. The survey findings indicate that approximately 63% of Indian households demonstrate awareness of at least one securities market product. However, this translates into actual investment activity for only 9.5% of households, creating a substantial gap of over 53 percentage points. Of the 33.72 crore households in the country, 53.5% are aware of securities market products but do not invest, while 37% are not aware of such products at all.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News