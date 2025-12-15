Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion for the week ending on December 12, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $151 million to $556.88 billion, the data released showed.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $93 million to $18.721 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $97 million to $4.675 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman to deepen diplomatic ties

Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the Netherlands

Inox Wind receives 102.MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices; domestic retail inflation rises 0.71% in November

Stock Alert: GPT Infra, Oriental Rail Infra, Biocon, KEC International, United Drilling Tools

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story