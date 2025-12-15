India's forex reserves rise by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion

Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion for the week ending on December 12, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $151 million to $556.88 billion, the data released showed.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $93 million to $18.721 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $97 million to $4.675 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.