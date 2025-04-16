Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas slips after cut in domestic gas allocation

Indraprastha Gas slips after cut in domestic gas allocation

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) slipped 2.15% to Rs 175.05 after the company disclosed a reduction in its domestic gas allocation, a move that is expected to impact its profitability.

According to a regulatory update, IGL has received a communication from GAIL (India)the nodal agency for domestic gas distributionstating that its allocation of domestic natural gas for the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles has been reduced by approximately 20%, effective 16 April 2025.

Currently, IGL receives gas at a government-fixed price of $6.75/MMBtu. The reduction in this cheaper domestic gas allocation is likely to increase input costs for the company.

To partially offset the shortfall, IGL has been allocated additional volumes of New Well Gas (NWG), equivalent to roughly 125% of the reduction in domestic gas. However, this gas comes at a steeper price12% of the Indian Crude Basket (ICB).

The company noted that this shift in allocation and pricing structure is expected to affect its profitability. It has not yet outlined specific steps to mitigate the impact.

IGL is engaged in the marketing and distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of IGL declined 31.49% to Rs 326.55 crore while net sales rose 5.70% to Rs 3758.76 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 501 cr

Cargo traffic on National Waterways records CAGR of 20.86% in last ten years

India's exports up 5.50% in FY25, imports gain around 7%

Unicommerce Esolutions CTO Bhupinder Garg resigns

Landmark Cars rises after revenue climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,525 cr in Q4

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story