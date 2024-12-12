India's gross foreign direct investment inflows hit $1 trillion since April 2000

Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated in a latest update that India has achieved a remarkable milestone in its economic journey, with gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows reaching an impressive $1 trillion since April 2000. This landmark achievement was bolstered by a nearly 26% rise in FDI to $42.1 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year. This spurt reflects Indias growing appeal as a global investment destination, driven by a proactive policy framework, a dynamic business environment, and increasing international competitiveness. FDI has played a transformative role in Indias development by providing substantial non-debt financial resources, fostering technology transfers, and creating employment opportunities. Initiatives like "Make in India," liberalised sectoral policies, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have enhanced investor confidence, while competitive labour costs and strategic incentives continue to attract multinational corporations. Over the last decade (April 2014 to September 2024), total FDI inflows amounted to $709.84 billion, accounting for 68.69% of the overall FDI inflow in the past 24 years. This robust inflow of investments underscores India's pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News