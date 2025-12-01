Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's House Price Growth Cools to 2.2% in Q2 as Major Cities Drag Down the All-India HPI

India's House Price Growth Cools to 2.2% in Q2 as Major Cities Drag Down the All-India HPI

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The All-India House Price Index (HPI) based on transactions in 18 major cities rose at a slower pace of 2.2% in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to 7 per cent in the year-ago period. The cities like Nagpur, Ghaziabad and Chandigarh contributed for the rise in HPI.

The value of House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of the index for major cities, namely Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the index registered a decline of 0.6 per cent, contributed largely by Kolkata, Chennai and Lucknow.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India records 26% jump in Nov sales

Hyundai Motor India sells 66,840 units in Nov'25

Tex-RAMPS: A Rs 305-Crore Boost to Power India's Textile Innovation and Global Competitiveness (2025-31)

Hyundai Motor rises on 9% sales growth in November

Alacrity Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story