Orient Green Power Company commissions 7 MW AC solar power project in Tamil Nadu

As part of its strategic initiative to foray into the solar power generation segment, Orient Green Power Company (OGPCL) raised funds through a Rights Issue to implement a 25 MW AC Solar Power Project through its subsidiary, M/s Delta Renewable Energy (DELTA). Pursuant to this initiative, DELTA has successfully commissioned a 7 MW AC Solar Power Project at Krishnasamudhram Village, Tiruttani Taluk, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. This development marks OGPCL's entry into the solar energy sector, complementing its established expertise in wind power.

