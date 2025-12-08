Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Green Power Company commissions 7 MW AC solar power project in Tamil Nadu

Orient Green Power Company commissions 7 MW AC solar power project in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
As part of its strategic initiative to foray into the solar power generation segment, Orient Green Power Company (OGPCL) raised funds through a Rights Issue to implement a 25 MW AC Solar Power Project through its subsidiary, M/s Delta Renewable Energy (DELTA). Pursuant to this initiative, DELTA has successfully commissioned a 7 MW AC Solar Power Project at Krishnasamudhram Village, Tiruttani Taluk, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. This development marks OGPCL's entry into the solar energy sector, complementing its established expertise in wind power.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

