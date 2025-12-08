RBL Bank grants 45.40 lakh stock options under ESOP

RBL Bank has granted 45,40,591 stock options convertible into 45,40,591 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees in terms of the Employee Stock Option Plan 2013 and Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 of the Bank (ESOP 2013 and ESOP 2018) at an Exercise Price of Rs. 305.80/- per option being the latest available closing price on 05 December 2025, i.e. previous trading day prior to the Grant Date on National Stock Exchange of India Limited being the Stock Exchange which recorded the higher trading volume.

