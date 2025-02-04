Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's steel demand expanding at 9-10% per year

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
A latest official update stated yesterday that India's steel demand is growing at a rate of 9% to 10%, the highest among major global economies. The industry stands at a crucial juncture, with significant advancements in green steel production and sustainability initiatives on the horizon. Strategic global partnerships will create new avenues for collaboration in raw material sourcing, technological innovation, and industry expansion.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

