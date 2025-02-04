India's steel demand expanding at 9-10% per year

A latest official update stated yesterday that India's steel demand is growing at a rate of 9% to 10%, the highest among major global economies. The industry stands at a crucial juncture, with significant advancements in green steel production and sustainability initiatives on the horizon. Strategic global partnerships will create new avenues for collaboration in raw material sourcing, technological innovation, and industry expansion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content