Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen gains as BOJ set to hold rates, Fed rate cut in focus

Yen gains as BOJ set to hold rates, Fed rate cut in focus

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The yen climbed to around 147.57 per dollar on Monday, recovering some losses from last week as market participants focused on the Bank of Japans policy meeting. Light trading is anticipated as Japan observes a national holiday, keeping volumes muted. Meanwhile, BOJ is widely expected to hold interest rates at 0.5%, amid concerns over weak export performance, slow inflation, and global risks like the impact of US tariffs. Attention is also on the Federal Reserve, which is anticipated to cut rates by 25 basis points this week in response to soft labor market data and easing inflation pressures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Vashishtha Luxury Fashion walks the runway with a modest debut

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Insolation Energy's subsidiary secures Rs 750 crore solar power project from JVVNL and AVVNL

OPEC says India's crude oil imports drop to 22-month low in Jul-25, still expects firm oil product demand this year

MIC Electronics gains after bagging Rs 2-cr Indian Railways orders

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story