India services exports jump around 12.5% on year in Sep-25, service imports rise around 8%

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that during June 2025, services exports stood at US$ 36674 billion, up 12.5% on year while services imports rose by 7.8% on year to US$ 17842 million. Services exports and imports spiked 17.60% and 14.40% respectively on monthly basis. However, net services export earnings also swelled 21% on month to US$ 18832 million during the month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

