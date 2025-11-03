India services exports jump around 12.5% on year in Sep-25, service imports rise around 8%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that during June 2025, services exports stood at US$ 36674 billion, up 12.5% on year while services imports rose by 7.8% on year to US$ 17842 million. Services exports and imports spiked 17.60% and 14.40% respectively on monthly basis. However, net services export earnings also swelled 21% on month to US$ 18832 million during the month.

