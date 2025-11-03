RBI holds meeting of Central Board of Directors

The 619th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held last week in Udaipur under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the evolving geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges. The Board reviewed the functioning of various Sub-Committees of the Central Board and assessed the activities of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation and select Central Office Departments including the Consumer Education and Protection Department

