Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Medplus Health Services Ltd witnessed volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 71.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2448 shares

Britannia Industries Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Marico Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 November 2025.

Medplus Health Services Ltd witnessed volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 71.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2448 shares. The stock increased 10.89% to Rs.846.00. Volumes stood at 1362 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 80348 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4416 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.5,825.70. Volumes stood at 5939 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 7.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53444 shares. The stock dropped 0.47% to Rs.874.00. Volumes stood at 13706 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd notched up volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14874 shares. The stock rose 0.04% to Rs.720.65. Volumes stood at 25825 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd registered volume of 8.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.98% to Rs.239.65. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

