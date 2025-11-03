Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.50% in Sep-25

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.50% in Sep-25

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during the month of October 2025. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.50 per cent in September 2025 (8.74 per cent in August 2025). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.26 per cent in September 2025 from 9.32 per cent in August 2025. RBI data showed that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs moderated to 8.55 per cent in October 2025 from 8.60 per cent in September 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 5.60 per cent in September 2025 (5.56 per cent in August 2025). The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 6.82 per cent in September 2025 (6.87 per cent in August 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI holds meeting of Central Board of Directors

Non-food bank credit up 10.2% on year says RBI

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

VST Tillers gains on reporting 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Equitas Small Finance jumps after strong Q2 performance

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story