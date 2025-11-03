Non-food bank credit up 10.2% on year says RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of September 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 10.2 per cent as on the fortnight ended September 19, 2025, compared to 13.0 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., September 20, 2024).

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 9.0 per cent (16.4 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year).

Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 7.3 per cent, compared with 8.9 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year. Credit to 'Micro and Small' and 'Medium' industries continued to grow in double-digits. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'all engineering', 'infrastructure', 'textiles', and 'vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment' recorded buoyant y-o-y growth. Credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 10.2 per cent y-o-y (13.7 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year). Growth in credit to 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs) decelerated, though segments such as 'tourism, hotels and restaurants', 'computer software' and 'commercial real estate' witnessed robust growth.