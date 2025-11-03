Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Non-food bank credit up 10.2% on year says RBI

Non-food bank credit up 10.2% on year says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of September 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 10.2 per cent as on the fortnight ended September 19, 2025, compared to 13.0 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., September 20, 2024).

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 9.0 per cent (16.4 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year).

Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 7.3 per cent, compared with 8.9 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year. Credit to 'Micro and Small' and 'Medium' industries continued to grow in double-digits. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'all engineering', 'infrastructure', 'textiles', and 'vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment' recorded buoyant y-o-y growth.

Credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 10.2 per cent y-o-y (13.7 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year). Growth in credit to 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs) decelerated, though segments such as 'tourism, hotels and restaurants', 'computer software' and 'commercial real estate' witnessed robust growth.

Credit to personal loans segment recorded a decelerated y-o-y growth of 11.7 per cent, as compared with 13.4 per cent a year ago, largely due to moderation in growth of 'other personal loans', 'vehicle loans' and 'credit card outstanding.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

VST Tillers gains on reporting 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Equitas Small Finance jumps after strong Q2 performance

Dollar index hovers near 3-month high

Benchmarks trade near flatline; PSU Bank shares advanced

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story