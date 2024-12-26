Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 1.46%

Nifty Media index ended down 1.46% at 1846.75 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shed 5.44%, PVR Inox Ltd slipped 2.69% and Den Networks Ltd dropped 2.54%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 22.00% over last one year compared to the 9.68% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 0.84% and Nifty Pharma index added 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.10% to close at 23750.19921875 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.00% to close at 78472.48 today.

