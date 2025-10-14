India to resume International Postal Services to USA

The Department of Posts, Government of India has announced the resumption of all categories of international postal services to the United States of America (USA) with effect from 15 October 2025. Postal services to the USA were earlier suspended through Office Memorandum dated 22 August 2025, following Executive Order 14324 issued by the U.S. Administration, which suspended the de minimis treatment for all postal shipments. The suspension was necessitated by new regulatory requirements introduced by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the collection and remittance of import duties.

