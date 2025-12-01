India, UAE Strengthen Economic Ties Under CEPA; Discuss Market Access, Gold Quota, and Trade Cooperation

India and the UAE have discussed issues related to market access, data sharing, allocation of gold import quota and anti-dumping matters, services to boost economic ties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. These issues were discussed during a meeting of the Joint Committee under the India-UAE CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement). CEPA is a kind of free trade agreement (FTA). The India side also briefed the UAE on its recent decision to allocate Gold TRQ through a transparent competitive bidding process.

The two sides also deliberated upon enhancing regulatory cooperation in pharmaceuticals, resolution of issues related to Certificates of Origin, and early signing of the MoU on Food Safety and Technical Requirements between Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAE.