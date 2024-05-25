Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 61.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 344.81 croreNet profit of Indiabulls Commercial Credit declined 61.56% to Rs 88.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 230.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 344.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.35% to Rs 413.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 531.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.76% to Rs 1494.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1886.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
