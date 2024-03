Indiabulls Housing Finance announced that rating agency Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the company's long term corporate family rating to B2/Stable from B3/Stable. Moody's has also upgraded the Company's foreign and local currency ratings on its senior secured medium- term note (MTN) program to (P)B2 from(P)B3.

