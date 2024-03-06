Infosys renews digital innovation partnership with ATP Tour until 2026

Infosys announced the renewal of its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour until 2026. The three-year extension of the partnership will continue to draw on Infosys' deep expertise in digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, which will enrich the fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.

Since the partnership's inception in 2015, Infosys and ATP have collaborated to deploy rich and innovative digital assets for ATP, including reinventing the legacy ATP PlayerZone intranet portal, launching the first ever ATP Tour fan app, and several AI-first features powered by Infosys Topaz across the Infosys ATP Stats Center. These platforms have enhanced live match viewing and tennis data analysis with rich insights that have led to a 50% increase in traffic on the stats section of the ATP website year-on-year. It has seen over 5.7 million digital engagements from fans worldwide for its rich content including rally analysis, 3D visualizations, stroke summaries, and many point-by-point insight tools. Building on this success, Infosys and ATP will now focus on new innovations powered by AI and data to personalize experiences for players and fans.

In addition, Infosys and ATP have created a positive impact on society through the ATP Carbon Tracker, which helps monitor and offsets the carbon footprint of players. Over 200 ATP players engaged with the platform in 2023 alone, with 6.55 million kilometers of travel tracked. This first of its kind sustainable sports innovation will continue to help ATP accelerate its journey to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News