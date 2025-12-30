Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.72, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.74% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% jump in NIFTY and a 26.1% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

